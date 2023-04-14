Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $86.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

