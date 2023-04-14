Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $326.00 at Susquehanna

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $330.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $332.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average is $308.61. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

