On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 1,428.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
On the Beach Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OOBHF remained flat at $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $1.39.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
