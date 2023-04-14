Orbler (ORBR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,210.18

Orbler (ORBR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $440.96 million and approximately $68,210.18 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00007037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

