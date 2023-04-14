Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Origo Partners shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 24,980,559 shares trading hands.

Origo Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £269,062.50, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.59.

About Origo Partners

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

