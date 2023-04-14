Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Downgraded by Haywood Securities to “Hold”

Haywood Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at C$22.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.17. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$22.87.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$10,283,701.64. In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,283,701.64. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,516. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

