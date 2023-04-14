Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 1,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30.

