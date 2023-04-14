Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 1,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.