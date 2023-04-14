Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

