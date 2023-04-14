Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $361.04

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 361.04 ($4.47) and traded as low as GBX 351.50 ($4.35). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 356 ($4.41), with a volume of 157,295 shares.

Pacific Assets Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 360.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 354.64. The stock has a market cap of £435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,563.70 and a beta of 0.39.

About Pacific Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

