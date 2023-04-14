Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 135 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,252,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,431,691. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

