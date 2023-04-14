Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 78,142 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.02. 7,681,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,448,137. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

