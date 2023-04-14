Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $5.06 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.16. The company had a trading volume of 492,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $276.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

