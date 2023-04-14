Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,354,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

