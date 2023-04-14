Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,936,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.03. 810,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.83 and a 200 day moving average of $345.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $352.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

