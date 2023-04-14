Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 3,756 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,125,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 109,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,300,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 40,869 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 70,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 240,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.48. 678,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,043. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

