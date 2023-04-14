Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,650 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $172.94. The company had a trading volume of 307,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $190.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.