Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 305 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HLT traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $143.05. 520,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

