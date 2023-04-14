Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,687 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.15% of A. O. Smith worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 47.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 358,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.38.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

