Pembroke Management LTD Buys 1,001 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after acquiring an additional 106,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $99.54. 121,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,198. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

