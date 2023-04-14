Pembroke Management LTD Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.24% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. 8,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Stories

