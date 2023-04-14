Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,253 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.21% of Fox Factory worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,948. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

