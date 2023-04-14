Pembroke Management LTD Sells 1,342 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Qualys were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,284 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.57. 20,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

