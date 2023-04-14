Pembroke Management LTD Takes $276,000 Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.07% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

PMTS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,676. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $483.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.