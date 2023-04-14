Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Trading Up 2.7%

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.74 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47). 101,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 113,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.46).

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.82. The stock has a market cap of £13.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About Pennant International Group

(Get Rating)

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

