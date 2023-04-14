Peoples Bank OH Has $708,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,446,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 12,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $526.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $490.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.55 and a 200-day moving average of $506.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.