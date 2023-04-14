Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

PFE opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

