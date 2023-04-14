Philip A. Riley Sells 3,500 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) CFO Philip A. Riley sold 3,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $156,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. 85,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $932.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.36. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.