PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.17

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.30. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 36,542 shares changing hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.