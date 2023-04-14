PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.17

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.30. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 36,542 shares changing hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

