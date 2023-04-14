PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.77 and last traded at $94.72. Approximately 98,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 96,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.70.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDUR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 367,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 274,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 197,511 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at $11,378,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 417.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 109,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $9,951,000.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

