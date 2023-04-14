Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,578 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.73. 193,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.08.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

