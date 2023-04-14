Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 504 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GS traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $335.79. The company had a trading volume of 654,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,657. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

