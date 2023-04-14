Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

LMT stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $487.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.