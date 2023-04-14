Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $50.09 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $50,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 379,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,069,000 after acquiring an additional 134,534 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 305,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,169. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

