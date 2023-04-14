Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 736 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.69.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.01. 329,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.30. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

