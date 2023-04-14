Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 130,598 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,598 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Iridium Communications worth $39,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,169.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,825 shares of company stock worth $14,235,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 849.43 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

