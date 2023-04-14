Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Gap Up to $53.88

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.88, but opened at $55.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 36,085 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $61,723,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 354,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 202,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

