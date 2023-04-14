Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Trading Up 3.3%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 166,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 277,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Platinum Group Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

