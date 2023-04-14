Populous (PPT) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $234,114.29 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

