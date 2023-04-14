PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $598,004.79

PotCoin (POT) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $598,004.79 and $416.41 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 131.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00320394 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003304 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,227,986 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

