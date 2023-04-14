PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.03 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 0.91.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,699.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,344,717 shares in the company, valued at $47,269,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,699.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 402.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

