Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in March

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance
Shares of MOTNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,734. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
