Presearch Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Presearch has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $35.59 million and $212,794.08 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

