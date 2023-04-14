Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.74. The company had a trading volume of 157,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,862. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $195.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

