Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

PRI traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.74. The company had a trading volume of 157,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,862. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $195.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.69.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 55.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

