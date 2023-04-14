Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 1,169.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $1,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Quality ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PSET stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

