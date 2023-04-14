Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 99,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 2,636,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,938. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

