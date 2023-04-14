Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIG stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,840. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

