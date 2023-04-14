Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $109.98. 1,050,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,038. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $122.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

