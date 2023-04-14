Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 188,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 20,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 146,000 shares of company stock worth $293,240. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.