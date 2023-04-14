Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 599 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,510,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 189,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. 2,733,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,352,010. The company has a market cap of $272.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

