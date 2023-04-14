Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $168.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $159.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.07.

NYSE PGR opened at $138.21 on Monday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

